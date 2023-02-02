Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 02 February 2023 – Fridah Kamuyu, the 23-year-old lady who drowned and died two weeks ago at Titanic Dam alongside her married lover, was laid to rest on Wednesday in an emotional send-off at her parents’ home in Mjiku village, Murang’a County.

Fridah’s family reportedly hired armed police officers to keep watch and ensure there was no media coverage.

The family wanted privacy as their daughter, whose death was the talk of the nation, was being buried.

Mourners paid glowing tribute to Fridah and described her as a jovial, well-meaning, and determined young woman, who became a born-again Christian when she was 13.

According to Fridah’s former schoolmate Alice Njoki, she aspired to become a televangelist when they were growing up.

“I remember her as my classmate who, while in class seven at Kagwanja primary school, told me she aspired to one day become an international televangelist,” Alice said.

She said they lost touch after they did their KCPE exam in 2014.

“She went to Butere Girls High school in Western region, where she cleared in 2019. I went to a Kiambu county high school. I am now a student at Kenyatta University … it is very sad … I’m sorry, her resting story is so different from the girl I knew who wanted to be a televangelist,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.