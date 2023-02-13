Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 February 2023 – Popular social media influencer and content creator, Natalie Tewa, has surprised her fans and followers with the news of her engagement.

She couldn’t hold back her excitement as she flaunted her engagement ring while announcing that she is officially off the market.

She shared a photo of her and the new man with the lovely lyrics of Steady Love Song by India Arie

According to Natalie, she was caught completely off guard by her partner’s proposal and was overjoyed when he popped the question.

She shared that her partner had kept the engagement a complete secret, making the surprise even more special.

“In the spirit of love, I’ve got some news. I said ‘Yes’!” adding, “I did the damn thing. I was caught verry very unaware. He hid this from me, very well.”

Natalie Tewa was once dating former Governor Hassan Joho.

Their relationship was revealed to the public after they travelled together to Dubai in a private jet.

See the photos she posted to announce her engagement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.