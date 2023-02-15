Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has said John Mbadi is free to resign as Orange Party chairman.

Last week, Mbadi threatened to resign after he was accused by a section of ODM Party members of sabotaging the party leader by not attending Azimio rallies in Nairobi.

In response, Odinga in a Monday interview with Ramogi TV, gave his stand, saying Mbadi was acting in anger after he disagreed with some people in the party, which according to the former prime minister, is normal in a growing democracy.

He, however, stated that Mbadi is free to leave whenever he feels like it.

“If he pens down, we will go ahead to pick a new person to take over and steer the party to the next level,” Raila said.

