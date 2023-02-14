Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 February 2023 – City businessman Jimal Roho Safi has moved on after parting ways with his ex-wife Amira.

His beautiful secretary Wangari Thiongo took to her Instagram account and confirmed that they are dating.

She posted a romantic photo goofing around with the flashy businessman while flaunting her huge baby bump and hinted that they are expecting their first baby.

“We are celebrating more than our Valentine’s, the best decision we ever made was having you ❤️. #happyanniversarymylove,’’ she wrote.

Netizens expressed mixed reactions after Wangari confirmed that she is dating Jimal.

While some people wished them a happy union, others predicted that their affair may end in tears.

“Who bewitched women? Huyu mtu alifanyia wife zile madharau zote in public on social platforms na unapata nguvu ya kumzalia,” a follower wrote.

“What makes you think you’re better than Amira???? Girl think and think really hard….. Men don’t change they just look for another victim…bitter truth,” another follower noted.

Wangari’s rumoured affair with Jimal came out in the public last year.

However, they denied that they were dating and insisted they were just friends.

Wangari works as a secretary at Jimal’s micro-lending firm.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.