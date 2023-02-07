Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Jesse Marsch has been sacked as Leeds United manager after a poor run of results, the club announced Monday February 6.

Leeds suffered a disappointing defeat on Sunday to fellow relegation rivals Nottingham Forest that left them one place above the bottom three in the Premier League.

A club statement read on Monday: “Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties. Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season. Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club.

“We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future. The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

Marsch became the third American to coach in England’s top-flight division when Leeds appointed him in February 2022.

He replaced Leeds fan favourite Marcelo Bielsa after the club endured a tough run of results that saw them slide closer to relegation.