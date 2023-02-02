Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has attacked President William Ruto, saying he is a failure and a loser.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kioni, who is a fierce critic of President Ruto’s administration, claimed Ruto was clueless about leading the nation.

The former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament likened Ruto’s style of leadership to riding a wheelbarrow, adding only prayers would help the nation.

“What we have seen them doing is to ride the nation like a wheelbarrow…no direction, no clue, no plan, only God will help us in this country,” Kioni said.

Kioni accused the head of state of lying to Kenyans about revolutionizing the country’s leadership, stating that he cannot lead Kenya.

“You cannot divert the attention of Kenyans. Today we have children who are still at home and there is no hope of them joining schools. We never thought that you can lie with such hype and you have no ability to have the country moving in any direction,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.