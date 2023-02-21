Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has revealed the reason why former President Uhuru Kenyatta is silent despite President Ruto and his men abusing him daily.

In an interview with one of the local FM stations, Kioni said Uhuru is silent because he has a constitutional right to be vocal but it is his personal choice to remain silent.

Kioni said that Uhuru is a gentleman and Kenyans may not have understood him.

“If he was to move around campaigning or agitating for change that would make the country very unstable,” Kioni said

“There are a lot of attacks on him, insults towards himself and the family and we must commend him for keeping his cool,” Kioni added.

However, Kenyans should not underestimate Uhuru because he has a following.

He said about 30 to 40 percent of Kenyans still support the former President.

Uhuru has been seemingly quiet after he handed power to President William Ruto.

