Friday, February 3, 2023 – Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has lambasted President William Ruto accusing him of disrespecting late former President Mwai Kibaki.

Speaking at the new Jubilee Party Headquarters in Kileleshwa on Friday, Kioni, a former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, said that after withdrawing former president Uhuru Kenyatta‘s bodyguards, Kibaki’s guards were also removed.

“We saw the illegitimate government take away the security or downgrade the security of the former Head of State. And by extension to even families of former presidents,” Kioni said.

“I want you to find out what is happening to even former President Kibaki’s details. We are aware that they started tinkering with it a while ago. This is clearly an overreach. There is a limit beyond which people can bear and I think they are getting beyond that limit,” Kioni added.

The firebrand ex-lawmaker further accused the President William Ruto regime of using former President Uhuru Kenyatta as part of their diversionary tactics.

He insisted that Ruto’s government ascended to power illegitimately and has failed to manage the affairs of the country.

“They came into office illegitimately and they have clearly failed in managing the affairs of this country. They have raised taxes everywhere. Kenyans of all walks of life are overburdened by the increase in taxation.

“They don’t want to address the issue of taxes that they are overburdening Kenyans with. They want to divert our attention to the former Head of State,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.