Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, February 12, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has said former Ndaragua Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, is still the Jubilee Party Secretary General despite being ousted by the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) on Friday.

On Friday, Jubilee Party NEC chaired by Nelson Dzuya, kicked out Kioni and replaced him with East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP, Kanini Kega.

They accused him of gross misconduct and contravening party policies and ideals.

But speaking in Kisumu on Saturday, Raila maintained that Kioni is still the Jubilee SG because the party’s NEC had not been authorised to meet by former President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the party leader.

“Others are shouting that they have removed Kioni as the SG. Kioni cannot be removed. There is no meeting that can be conveyed without the party leader,” Raila said.

Uhuru also maintained that Kioni is still the party SG and the party still supports Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST