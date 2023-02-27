Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 26, 2023 – Jake Paul has made a joke that he was cursed by Drake betting $400k on him to beat Tommy Fury in their boxing match on Sunday February 26, after his defeat to the Brit in Saudi Arabia.

The Canadian rapper had placed $400k on the fight and would have pocketed a stunning $1.2million if Paul had won the fight via knockout, but he lost on points against Fury.

Speaking in a post-fight press conference, Paul was told about his friend’s huge bet.

‘F***! This is Drake’s fault!’ Paul said, laughing. ‘Drake, bro, why did you do this to me? No, it’s my fault. 400,000 is nothing to him – he has won a lot more money betting on me before. He’s probably about even now. Sorry Drake, I’ll get that W in the rematch.’