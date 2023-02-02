Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Freedom has indeed come for Digital Media Strategist Dennis Itumbi after he was awarded Ksh630,000 as compensation for unfair dismissal by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

According to Labour Court judge Jacob Gakeri, the government did not comply with the Employment law when dismissing Itumbi.

Judge Gakeri noted that the digital strategist was not issued a warning or disciplinary letter before his dismissal.

While citing the Employment Act, of 2007, the judge noted that the government did not guarantee fairness in the process.

“The respondents may have had a valid and fair reason to terminate the petitioner’s employment but did not comply with the requirements of the provisions of the Employment Act, 2007, to guarantee procedural fairness in the process,” Justice Gikeri stated.

During the mid-pandemic, Itumbi argued that he was terminated after his office was abolished due to reorganisation.

The digital strategist alleged that his dismissal did not follow the due procedure required by law. Itumbi, who was employed on July 9, 2014, sued the Public Service Commission (PSC) over bias while abolishing his office.

Itumbi’s compensation comes days after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua pointed out the vital role Itumbi playsin President William Ruto’s government, terming him as Mr. Fix it.

“For now, he has no physical office, but he is the president’s right-hand man because he fixes issues. He is that guy,” Gachagua stated.

