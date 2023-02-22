Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Roman Catholic church leader, Pope Francis has renewed his appeal for an end to the war in Ukraine, calling it “absurd and cruel,” during his general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday February 22.

The Pope has frequently called for peace since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year.

The approaching one-year mark is “sad,” Francis said on Wednesday, February 22, as he once again appealed for a cease-fire.

“Let us ask ourselves,” the Pope said, “has everything possible been done to stop the war?”

Francis said that the numbers of deaths and the toll of economic and social destruction caused by the war “speak for themselves.” “Let us remain close to the martyred Ukrainian people,” he said. “Peace built on rubble will never be a real victory.”