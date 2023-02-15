Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 -Former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Brigadier Ahmed Mohammed has faulted President William Ruto for deploying the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to flush out bandits in the disturbed North Rift region.

Speaking during an interview, the former military man urged Ruto to reconsider his strategy in fighting bandits in the six affected counties, including Turkana.

He pointed out major flaws in Ruto’s strategy, arguing that the curfew would be of little help in operation.

He explained that most armed bandits had already retreated as soon as the operation was ordered since none of the locals would face the military.

“For this specific operation, it started yesterday and ended yesterday. I can assure you it is over in the essence that no locals will take on security forces. They will go back to their normal operations.”

“Even the curfew will not help very much because these guys are organised and planned for specific moments but they have achieved it now, have gone back and you will not find them. Accusing the young boys and men out there will not help right now,” the former Brigadier explained.

Instead, the former soldier challenged the state to kick off a proper campaign strategy to engage locals from the area.

He further advocated for the state to hold leaders accountable, hinting that some of the leaders might be the forces fuelling the attacks that have claimed civilian and police officers’ lives alike.

“The key thing is to go now and start what I call a proper campaign strategy that is long-lasting to address this situation. We prepare properly to engage the people, develop matters, address issues, talk to leaders we know, and, where necessary, hold them accountable for what will happen in the future.

“I assure you; we have all the intelligence and we know who is doing this. I am going back to the issue of impunity, please don’t spare them,” he advised.

