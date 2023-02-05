Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, February 5, 2023 – Former Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, is among millions of Kenyans who are crying after the security of former President Uhuru Kenyatta was withdrawn on Wednesday.

Under the 2010 constitution, Uhuru, who served between 2013 and 2022, is supposed to be guarded by the state all the time until he meets his maker.

However, on Wednesday, Uhuru’s security was withdrawn and Inspector-General of Police Japheth Koome said they scaled down Uhuru Kenyatta’s security detail to allow for efficient use of officers.

Addressing journalists in Mombasa on Friday, the IG also said the move was to align the command structure at the Presidential Escort Unit.

However, commenting on the issue, Sabina said it is unfortunate that Ruto and his men are only frustrating the only surviving former President of Kenya.

“Uhuru is constitutionally mandated to be guarded and by claiming they want to lower the security of the former presidents, they are targeting Uhuru since he is the only surviving former Head of state,” Sabina stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.