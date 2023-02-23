Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – President William Ruto has awarded himself a whopping Sh9 billion more than what former President Uhuru Kenyatta used.

According to a proposal by the Treasury which was tabled in Parliament, Ruto’s State House budget will be increased from Ksh4.37 billion, approved under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, to Ksh8.85 billion.

The increase in the budget will represent a jump of 102 percent.

In addition, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u proposed to raise the budget for the Executive Office of the President from Ksh5.18 billion to Ksh13.83 billion.

While drawing comparisons with the budget of the former administration, this will represent a spike of 59.89 percent.

From the Ksh8.5 billion budget, President William Ruto’s office will spend Ksh3.1 billion for Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and Ksh4.4 billion for State House Affairs.

Under the Presidency, the office of the Deputy President currently occupied by Rigathi Gachagua will be allocated Ksh914 million.

The government will remit funds from the budget to pay for Government Advisory Services (Ksh136 million) and Cabinet Affairs (Ksh81 million). This amounts to an average estimate of Ksh8.5 billion.

On the other hand, Gachagua’s office expenditure increased by Ksh914.25 million to Ksh2.63 billion.

According to the Supplementary estimates, the government will allocate a separate budget of Ksh450 million for DP services outside the presidency.

On the other hand, the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary under Musalia Mudavadi will be allocated Ksh751 million.

This includes Ksh720 million for General Administration for planning and Support services, while Ksh18 million would be splashed on Public Service Performance Management and Delivery Services.

Government Coordination and Supervision service was allocated Ksh13 million.

