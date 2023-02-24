Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 24, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has savagely mocked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he was fired as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.

While firing him, AU chairman, Mousa Faki, said the position Raila Odinga was holding will now be taken over by New Partnership for Africa’s Development commonly known as NEPAD.

Reacting to Raila Odinga’s sacking, Cherargei who is like water and oil with the former premier said it is time for Jakom to ‘tarmac’ like any other Kenyan.

Tarmacking is a phrase used in Kenya to mean a jobless person hunting for a job.

Cherargei further said Raila for the first time has accepted a decision.

“Tinga for the first time in his life has accepted a decision. Thank you AU for the firing of Tinga for his continuous undermining a legitimate govt of Kenya led by President William Ruto,” Cherargei wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.