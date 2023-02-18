Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, February 18, 2023 – Nasra Comedian went to the streets of Eastleigh to interview Somalis in a bid to test their knowledge of world affairs and there is this young Somali man who seems clueless.

He doesn’t even know the capital city of Kenya or who the current Deputy President of Kenya is.

A Grade 1 kid seems to be more informed than him.

The guy is seemingly illiterate and might have landed into the country through the backdoor.

He only cares about Tiktok and the gym.

The video sparked reactions among Netizens after Nasra Comedian shared it on Twitter.

Watch it below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.