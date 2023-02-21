Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – President William Ruto has been accused of plotting to kill businesses dominated by members of the Kikuyu community.

When late former President Daniel Moi came to power in 1978, his first mission was to kill the businesses of Kikuyus, who seemed to oppose the one-party state and his dictatorship.

Moi was successful in his strategy since most Kikuyu businessmen like the late opposition leader, Kenneth Matiba, who was a billionaire, was reduced to a pauper.

Even Royal Media Services (RMS) founder, SK Macharia, was among Kikuyu businessmen who were clamped down by the Moi regime.

When late former President Mwai Kibaki took the government in 2002, Kikuyus businessmen rose again from the ashes like the proverbial phoenix and they dominated in Nairobi’s CBD, River Road, Kamukunji and Eastleigh.

However, when Uhuru Kenyatta took over in 2013, they were again clamped down with the infamous anti-counterfeit war.

With the entry of President William Ruto in August last year, things seem to be grinding to a halt when it comes to operating a business in Nairobi.

Ruto’s government has allowed Chinese businesses to open malls in the city where they are selling products at factory prices.

One example is Chinese Square at KU Unicity Mall which if left to operate as it is, will force many businesses to be closed in Dubois, Kamukunji and Eastleigh.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.