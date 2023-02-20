Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege challenged President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to lead the country in humility and stop the sideshows.

During an interview, Chege, who recently joined Kenya Kwanza, challenged Ruto and Gachagua to focus on their duties as the country’s leaders and stop blaming former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga for their failure to deliver on their promises.

She told the duo to emulate the late retired president Mwai Kibaki who left a legacy by developing the country without blaming the previous regime of the late Daniel Moi.

“Ruto and Gachagua should do away with the blame game. They were elected to head the country and it is high time this sinks into them.

“If they continue looking at the side mirror, then they will never move forward. They should focus on building the future,” she advised.

Nonetheless, she urged Kenyans to respect the Head of State as he had also promised to serve everyone despite the previous differences.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.