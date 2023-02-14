Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Fafi MP Salah Yakub has put the government of President William Ruto in the spotlight over its dealings with the Al-Shabaab terror group.

This is after he vowed to negotiate with Al-Shabaab terrorists to avert terror attacks in North Easter region.

The UDA MP pledged to appoint a team of elders who would negotiate with Al Shabaab suspects to leave the region.

The William Ruto-allied MP met elders from his constituency in the Bura East sub-county to craft solutions to avert terror attacks.

According to him, terrorism has been a major issue in Garissa, creating fear and tension among the residents.

Yakub’s proposal was backed by the elders and citizens who swore to collaborate with the government by sharing any information concerning Al Shabaab suspects.

“People know where they (suspects) stay, where the camps are, and so we want them to leave our area immediately or we the people of this area will deal with them” MP Yakub cautioned.

“We will not allow them to interfere with development projects of this constituency,” he added.

Among the recent attacks that sparked fear in the region was an incident in Bura where more than five people were killed.

Terrorists also attempted to derail the Lapset project and construction of the Bura-Garissa Road.

County Commissioner, Boaz Cherutich, vowed to root out the terrorists who tried to destabilize peace in the area.

“These elders have agreed to work with us by creating awareness of peace among the villagers,” Cherutich echoed MP Yakub’s sentiments.

“We urge the government to take stern action against any culprit who will be arrested in the security operations,” Cherutich added.

This comes after the US and the UK embassies issued a terror alert to its citizens and foreigners in Nairobi and its environs.

The citizens were urged to be cautious when carrying out activities in the city.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.