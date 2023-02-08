Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – Self-proclaimed Ghetto president Calvince Okoth alias Gaucho has pledged support for Raila Odinga after word got out that he had ditched the ODM party over internal wrangles.

Gaucho had a lunch meeting with Raila and other ODM bigwigs where they reportedly discussed the upcoming rally in Machakos and after the meeting, Raila lay his hands on him to bless him.

Gaucho has been a loyal foot soldier of Raila for a long time but still lives in Kayole.

He reportedly survives on cash handouts from politicians.

Sharing the photos of his Tuesday meeting with Raila, Gaucho wrote, “Met Baba H.E Raila Odinga, Deputy Party Leaders Hassan Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya and Junet Muhammed as we deliberated on the planned Machakos Rally.

We also consulted on internal party affairs and he blessed me as his loyal soldier to continue with the liberation journey. Bado mapambano,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.