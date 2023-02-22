Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has set the record straight on why he wears military combat which his critics have said was scary.

Speaking during an interview, Kindiki said the military fatigue is not meant to scare anyone. He disclosed that he puts on military combat gear for special missions.

According to the CS, the dress code is often deliberate and done when conducting an official duty aimed at restoring peace in various parts of the country.

He said he will be in uniform whenever he is active in the locations or in operational planning.

“It is for tactical and operational reasons and increasingly you will see that, depending on the mission and the location,” he added.

He first wore police combat gear in November 2022, as he led the charge against bandits.

Kindiki was touring Wajir and Isiolo counties in full military uniform including the elite police tactical boots and vest.

The CS has scaled up operations aimed at ending banditry in the six counties declared as disturbed and dangerous.

Kindiki said the government is committed to stopping the deaths in the North Rift area that have been occasioned by banditry activities.

He said the ongoing operations in the areas won’t stop until the culprits are decimated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.