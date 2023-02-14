Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has finally revealed the method he used to unmask how rogue Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officers led by commission’s chairperson Wafula Chebukati rigged the last presidential election in favor of President William Ruto.

In an interview with Ramogi TV on Monday, Raila Odinga, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, said he hired ethical hackers who penetrated IEBC systems and servers and showed that he won the election by 8.1 million votes, while Ruto came second with 5.9 million votes.

Raila said Ruto’s government is aware that it is illegally in office and that is why they tried to frustrate ethical hackers when they arrived in the country.

“We got them from abroad and they came with their machines. They had to go as far as Athi River, some in Kajiado and even Kiambu because they were being tracked for about a month,” he said.

According to Raila, the ethical hackers handed him the smoking gun about the actual presidential figures that he claimed IEBC concealed.

“These revelations came while I was in South Africa, so I promised my supporters that I would address them once I am back in the country. It was evident that Ruto did not win clean from the last general elections,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.