Monday, February 6, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Abraham Kithure Kindiki has said President William Ruto‘s government has no plan of arresting Azimio One Kenya alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

While updating the nation on progress achieved in his first 100 days in office on Monday, CS Kindiki said Raila has the freedom of holding as many rallies as he wants and assured him that the government will offer security to the rallies.

Kindiki further stated that what the government will not allow is the destruction of property and vowed to punish those who will break the law during the Azimio rallies.

On Sunday, during a rally in Kibra Raila Odinga dared Ruto to arrest him, signaling looming demonstrations while declaring that he will not relent in the push to install a “government of the people.”

Dubbed the “Kibra Declaration”, Raila said a people-led revolution is unstoppable.

Mr. Odinga said he will not bow to intimidation by the national government as he has travelled “this road before”.

The former premier was reacting to the arrest of Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo, who is said to be held in Tigoni after his unconditional release by the court last week.

“Let him go and ask [former President Daniel arap] Moi. We cannot be intimidated. I dare Ruto to arrest me but we will not relent in the push to have him out,” Raila said.

“We will hold public rallies and even peaceful demonstrations. But the right time is coming,” Raila added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.