Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – A man allegedly murdered his live-in-partner in their rented flat in Nalasopara area of Maharashtra, India and hid the body in a bed box.

In their rent agreement, Hardik Shah (30) and Megha Torvi (40) had claimed to be a married couple, the Times of India reported.

Shah, who was arrested from the Nagda junction railway station in Madhya Pradesh early Tuesday, February 14, 2023, was brought to Nalasopara on Wednesday. Tuling police, where a case of murder has been registered, will produce him before the Vasai court.

Hardik is accused of strangling his Torvi in the rented flat in Sita Sadan, Nalasopara (east).

According to police, the matter came to light when the real estate agent Sanjeev Thakur approached the cops after he received a call from Megha’s aunt in Karnataka on Monday.

She told Thakur that Hardik had called her claiming to have killed Megha and he also threatened to commit suicide. Thakur reached the flat and found it locked from the outside. Hardik’s cell phone was not reachable and there was a foul smell emanating from the flat.

Cops broke open the door to find furniture missing. The foul smell led them to the bed in the bedroom. The body was found in the cavity of the bed, with strangulation marks on the neck.

Thakur told the police that the couple had rented the flat 20 days ago and they had introduced themselves as a married couple. Hardik, a Mira Road resident, was unemployed and Megha worked as a nurse.

Cops tracked Hardik and found that he was travelling by the Paschim Express train. Cops coordinated with their counterparts across railway stations and detained him at the Nagda railway station, where he confessed that their frequent fights over monetary matters led him to kill her.