Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Adeola Ariyo has taken to Instagram to show off the man that she was accused of snatching from her best friend.

“In my happy girl era,” Adeola wrote as she showed off her new man who was her former friend’s boyfriend/baby daddy.

The former friend Munira had taken to her Instagram Stories to accuse model Adeola of snatching her baby daddy after she introduced them.