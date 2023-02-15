Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Facebook detectives have started digging into Linet Toto’s past after she got engaged on Valentine’s Day.

Toto was proposed to in style by her boyfriend in a colorful ceremony attended by friends.

Interestingly, in 2014, she updated her status on Facebook, claiming that she got married to Ustadh Ngeno.

Has she been lying about her age in the first place?

Check out the post that has been unearthed after she announced she is off the market.

