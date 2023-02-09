Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Patti LaBelle has revealed that she is open to finding love after the her divorce.

The 78-year-old legendary singer was a guest on the Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and Jennifer, 41, quizzed her on her dating life.

‘I was married for 32 years to a wonderful man and we’re still friends, good friends,’ LaBelle said, referring to ex-husband Armstead Edwards whom she divorced in 2003.

The businesswoman, who is referred to by many as the Godmother of Soul, continued, ‘So, I think in life I need to find happiness for myself other than what I had back in the day with him, which was wonderful.’

The songstress, ‘’But I’m too good to be solo!’

Patti, who hails from Philadelphia, then divulged some personal information, saying: ‘I do have a nice person in mind. I really do’ But that’s my personal business.’