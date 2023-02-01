Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 01 February 2023 – NFL legend, Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the sport.

In a video posted to social media, Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback to ever play the game announced for a second time that he was retiring.

‘Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring, for good,’ the quarterback said in the video.

‘I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first

‘It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year, so… really, thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.

‘My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go over forever, there’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.’

Brady reportedly ‘informed the Bucs today at 6:00am he’d be retiring,’ according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

This announcement also comes one year to the day that Brady first announced his retirement, a decision he would reverse just weeks later.

Across 20 seasons in New England, Brady took the Patriots to the AFC Championship game thirteen times and the Super Bowl nine times. He won seven Super Bowl titles – six of which came in New England.

He was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 1999 NFL draft with the 199th overall pick – earning the reputation as the greatest steal in the history of the draft.

Brady hangs up his cleat as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time league MVP, a 15-time Pro Bowler, a three-time First-Team All-Pro selection and the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, quarterback wins and pass completions.

His last year ended with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffering a 31-14 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Brady could be set to head to the TV booth having previously agreed a 10-year deal worth 375m to become lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports once he had retired.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023