Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Former Spain and Barcelona footballer, Gerard Pique has open up on his relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti saying she controls his wardrobe.

In an interview with Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos, which is the first time the former soccer star has discussed Marti publicly, the former soccer star admitted she picks out his outfits.

‘The truth is I go with my girlfriend to the shops and she buys them for me,’ he admitted of 23-year-old Marti. ‘I’m a puppet.’

Last year, fans of the soccer star were shocked to learn that he and wife Shakira had separated because of his alleged infidelity in June.

The former soccer star went Instagram-official with Marti last month just weeks after his ex Shakira released a diss track about him.

Shakira and Pique originally met in 2010, when the athlete appeared in the Colombian pop star’s music video for ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),’ which was the official theme song for the World Cup.

Shakira shares two children with the Spaniard.