Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Singer, Ayra Starr says she will never forgive officials at a passport office in Nigeria who asked her to remove her eye lashes before attending to her.

In a post shared on her Instagram page this morning, Ayra Starr, 20, wrote;

”This passport office people really made me just remove my lashes. I’ll never forgive y’all”