Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Former Gatanga Member of Parliament, David Murathe, has finally broken his silence after he was ousted as Jubilee Party Vice-chairman last week.

Murathe and former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni were ousted as Vice chairman and Secretary-General respectively by the Jubilee Party National Executive Council (NEC).

The two were removed from their positions for allegedly contravening the former ruling party’s policies and gross misconduct.

But in an interview with one of the local publications on Wednesday, Murathe accused President William Ruto of being behind the ‘coup’ in Jubilee Party.

However, he told Ruto that if he is a real man he should try to take control of the entire Jubilee party.

“If they are men enough, let them take over the party,” Murathe said.

Murathe further added that Jubilee Party will continue with Azimio rallies and no one will stop it from participating in Raila Odinga’s led protest rallies.

“We will continue with our agenda. This Friday we will be in Kisii and Kisumu on Saturday for the Azimio la Umoja rallies,” Murathe said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.