Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has reacted to the alleged police raid at the home of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’ on Wednesday night.

Reports indicated that over 20 police officers tried to access Matiangí’s home but they were blocked by his security officers and bodyguards.

A source who requested anonymity said the officers arrived in two unmarked cars and claimed they were from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Asset Recovery Agency. But the two agencies have since denied any involvement.

Reacting to the raid, Babu Owino said Matiang’i wouldn’t be suffering if he heeded his advice of arresting former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, during the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

“If Matiang’i would have heeded my advice/instructions of arresting Chebukati, we would have not gone through these nonsensical games,” Babu said

In December last year, the legislature revealed that he asked ex-interior PS Karanja Kibicho to arrest Chebukati but he refused.

Owino said he questioned Kibicho after he refused to arrest Chebukati at a time when all signs were clear that Raila Odinga would not to be declared the winner of the August 9 presidential election.

