Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 26, 2023 – Accused Idaho murderer, Bryan Kohberger could face a firing squad if he is found guilty of the homicide of four college students in 2022.

Lawyers are believed to be gearing up for the possibility of a death penalty trial for the 28-year-old criminal justice major – who remains the only suspect in the November 13 slayings of the University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20 and Xana Kernodle, 20.

Prosecutors haven’t yet indicated whether they intend to pursue the death penalty for Kohberger, although it seems likely they will, given the gravity of his alleged crimes.

Republican state lawmaker, Rep. Bruce Skaug has introduced a bill that would once again allow for execution by firing squad in the state, as well as lethal injection.

Skaug’s bill states that the Idaho Department of Corrections must determine whether execution by lethal injection is an available method no later than five days after a death warrant is issued.

If the method is not available, the IDOC may elect to use a firing squad.

The bill does not specify how many or what type of firearms should be used in the execution, only saying the director of the IDOC would determine the procedures used in the execution.

Skaug said he believed the option is more humane than lethal injection, with recent instances of the shot resulting in agonizing pain for doomed inmates.

He also pointed out to the Idaho Capital Sun, other states like Utah have brought back the use of a firing squad in recent years due to their inability to get the lethal injection chemicals.

A public hearing on the bill will now be held in the Idaho House Judiciary, Rules, and Administration Committee, which Skaug chairs.