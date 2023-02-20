Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has said he will not give Anthony Joshua a second chance to fight him after the British-Nigerian boxer failed to meet his two deadlines last November for a December fight.

Fury says he won’t accept a second round of negotiations with Joshua because he has moved on permanently.

“Not interested in any Joshua questions. Zero. In my eyes, the man is dead,” Tyson Fury told Sportbible about his lack of interest in fighting Joshua.

“There’s no business between me and him. Complete. From 2017 to, however long ago, 2022 – trying to put up a fight. So it’s not happening,” Fury said.

Recall in 2021, Joshua and Fury’s teams went into talks to make the fight happen but things got derailed after an arbitrator ruled that Fury was obligated to instead rematch former champion Deontay Wilder.

In 2022, Fury then publicly challenged Joshua to a fight, but both teams failed to make it happen.

The 34-year-old is planning to face Francis Ngannou in a two-fight deal if his negotiations with Oleksandr Usyk don’t go through.

“My offer to Ngannou is on the table. Like I said, if Usyk doesn’t fight, I’ll try to get the Ngannou to fight,” Fury said.

“I’ll do a two-fight deal in a boxing ring and cage. In a boxing ring it would be a pointless competition.”

Fury is reportedly asking for a lot of money for a fight with Usyk in Saudi Arabia and according to Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, the Saudis don’t want to meet his high price.