Sunday, February 25, 2023 – Joe Biden has made it clear again that he will use his veto power if Congress passes a national abortion ban in the United States of America.

The U.S president wrote on Instagram: “If Congress passes a national abortion ban, I will veto it.”

Earlier this month, during the State of the Union address, Biden urged Congress to make abortion legal for Americans.