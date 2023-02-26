Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, February 25, 2023 – Joe Biden has made it clear again that he will use his veto power if Congress passes a national abortion ban in the United States of America.
The U.S president wrote on Instagram: “If Congress passes a national abortion ban, I will veto it.”
Earlier this month, during the State of the Union address, Biden urged Congress to make abortion legal for Americans.
