Sunday, February 12, 2023 – A London-based Ghanaian woman, identified as Nana Yaa Nyarko, has shared details of how her husband and mother-in-law allegedly betrayed her after she sponsored his relocation to the UK.

Nyarko, who juggles three jobs in the UK, narrated her ordeal in an interview with Ghanaian actress, Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku Show.

According to her, she took a loan to bring her then fiancé to the UK, but he repaid her by divorcing her.

“I had a boyfriend during my teens in Ghana, and we reconnected after several years when I arrived in London. I went to Ghana for our marriage, and I brought him to London.

‘We had two children together. His behaviour started showing after our second child. He was the quiet person, and I was the bubbly person in the marriage. To cut a long story short, I discovered he was having an affair with someone based in Ghana,’ she explained.

She narrated that her husband lied to her about travelling to Ghana for business but only to find out he went there for his second family.

‘He told me he was travelling to Ghana for business, but rather, he went to cohabit with his lover for five weeks, who gave him two children. Someone called to inform me. As I am speaking to you, he has brought his two children and his baby mama to London. They are living together in a different part of the UK,’ she said.

Nyarko, who is also a radio presenter, revealed that her ex-husband’s mother, whom she worked hard to bring to bring to the UK, also supported her son’s decision.

‘Not only the man during the marriage, but his mother also visited us three times. She didn’t even have a passport and had never seen one before. I took a loan to be able to bring him and his mother to London. I had to work hard to repay the loan, but in the end, he didn’t officially go to my family to divorce me.’ she added.