Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Ghanaian movie star, Majid Michel, has made a clarification on being addressed as a “Man of God” by many.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, the actor said he was described as a “Pastor” by the media after he began giving talks at different gatherings, churches, and conferences to disseminate the information he had uncovered about Christianity.

Majid said;

“As I got older and learned the Bible for myself, I made the decision to teach it. In an effort to spread what I had learned, the media observed me speaking about these topics at various churches, conferences, and gatherings. It was the media that reported that I was a pastor despite never having attended a Bible school. I’ve never been anointed as a pastor.

“It would be dishonest of me to minimize the gift of prophecy that God has given me. I have faith in the one true God, creator of heaven and earth. I have no doubt in my mind that Yesua was sent by God to save his people.”