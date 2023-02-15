Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – As the world celebrates Valentine’s Day today, Ozy Okposo, the widow of singer Sammie Okposo, took to her page this evening to express how much she misses him.

In the post, Ozy described the gospel singer as her King who she loved in life and still loves. She wrote;

‘‘Dim oma..My King.. I loved you in life, love you still..

I know Christ has you in His arms, I have you in my heart .

I miss you terribly.

Keep resting, my love

until forever”

Late Okposo died in November 2022. May his soul continue to rest in peace, Amen.