Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – This lady called Nneka has said she married her husband though he had nothing but he turned out to be lazy, uncaring, refuses to allow her attend church and even started taking illicit drugs.

She stated this on Monday, February 20, while responding to a post about how people get stuck in wrong marriages because they married for beauty and money.

“Not all I married my hubby when he had nothing believing God to change the situation because I wanted to build up with him, but at the same time I made a wrong choice it was hell for me, No money no love, no communication, no caring, and the worst very lazy he doesn’t go to church n won’t allow me go to mine, said that my church we worship idol (Catholic) I m the one almost taking care of the home, after teaching I will go to my shop n fry yam and potatoes yet he will leave the house chores for me not as if he is going for work or busy with business. In this case what’s your sincere advice and he started smoking ice etc.” she wrote.