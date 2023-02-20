Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – 33-year-old South African virgin, Zukiswa Joyi, has given herself a pat on the back for surviving another Valentine’s Day with her virginity intact.

“I made it out of Valentines day still a Virgin and I’m 33 years old, whoever told you everybody is doing it lied to you…. Ok Goodnight” the gospel artist wrote on Thursday night.

