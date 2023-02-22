Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Arsenal’s new signing, Jorginho, has broken his silence on leaving Chelsea, admitting that he knew he ‘was no longer part of their plans’.

The Italian midfielder completed his shock move to the Emirates for £12million on deadline day after falling out of favour at Chelsea following the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez for £107m from Benfica.

The 31-year-old, who is no stranger to winning trophies, is now hoping to help the Gunners lift their first Premier League title in 19 years.

Speaking for the first time since his move across the capital, Jorginho – who won a Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup and Club World Cup at Chelsea -admitted that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was one of the reasons he joined Arsenal.

‘It’s one of the reasons, surely,’ he told DAZN. ‘He called me and it was all very quick, we made the deal in less than 48 hours.

‘I had spoken to Chelsea and I knew I was no longer part of their plans. I wanted to progress in my career and the Arsenal project suits me.

‘It’s a young team that plays good football and fits my characteristics. I considered every scenario and made the decision.

‘Sometimes you must accept when you are out of a project and that things come to an end.’