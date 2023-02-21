Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Instagram model Mary Magdalene has revealed she regrets having plastic surgery.

The model and porn star recently revealed her breast implants bursted, then took to he Instagram on Sunday, February 19 to make the shocking confession that that she regrets following the urge to get the extreme bimbo look.

Magdalene shared several notes to her page, saying;

“So sick of this surgery BS:( I am trapped now for who knows how long … cuz u will get something done in hopes to ‘fix’ something but then the doctor could mess up…”

Magdalene continued, “l am burnt the f**k out from this lifestyle I wish I never did it not worth all the time money stress my body can’t recover the same anymore.

In another post, Magdalene added, “WHEN I SEE EXTREME SURGERY NOW I AM JUST REMINDED OF BAD THINGS AND TRAUMATIC EVENTS THAT’S WHY I LOST TOTAL INTEREST IN THE EXTREME BIMBO LOOK FOR ME IT IS FAR FROM A FUN HAPPY HOBBY NOW SURGERY HAS BECOME A DRAINING NIGHTMARE!!!!!

LUCKILY MY NEW SMALL BOOBS AND P*NANI LOOK GREAT… I WON’T BE REVEALING THE RESULTS FOR A WHILE UNTIL I AM RECOVERED MORE. THE OTHER SURGERY I HAD WAS TO FIX ONE SIDE OF MY BUTT AND THATS WAT IM HAVING ISSUE WITH I HOPE IT IS JUST SWELLING I WILL GO INTO MORE DETAIL ABOUT THAT AS TIME GOES ON.”

See her posts below