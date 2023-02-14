Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed that he hired ethical hackers to unmask how former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, rigged the last presidential election in favor of President William Ruto.

Speaking on Monday during an interview with Ramogi TV, Raila claimed that an IEBC insider, whom he has described as a whistle-blower, provided him with actual presidential election figures.

The opposition chief says the figures show that he won the last General Election with a margin of 2.2 million votes.

Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said he was forced to enlist the technical assistance of foreign hacking experts to unearth facts about the presidential tallies by the IEBC.

“I did not want to talk about the results and elections, I could have been seen to be lamenting a lot. I had to look for ethical hackers to know the truth,” said Raila.

Chebukati had rubbished the claims saying the poll outcome was validated by the Supreme Court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST