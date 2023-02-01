Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 01 February 2023 – Bernard Musyoki, a 37-year-old man who got married to a 72-year-old mzungu woman living in the US, claims that he has remained faithful despite their long-distance relationship.

Musyoki last met his elderly wife in 2021 when she visited the country for their wedding held at the Attorney General’s office in Sheria House.

Speaking in an interview, Musyoki said that when a couple trusts each other and is committed, they can beat anything, including long distance.

“I take care of myself, I am faithful and I know my wife is faithful too. I cannot cheat on her because I know how that would hurt her and break our marriage,” he said.

According to the young man, their long-distance relationship flourishes because of constant communication.

“Good communication is key, don’t let a day pass without communication. If you can meet each other’s communication needs, you can feel like your partner actually isn’t thousands of miles away,” he added.

In 2018, Musyoki was to travel to the United States to meet his princess, but he was denied a Visa.

He notes that the Visa process is a long and rigorous process requiring proof of the relationship as well as financial records.

“It was hard saying goodbye and not knowing when we’ll see each other next. I hope we can finally be together soon, she is the best thing that ever happened in my life,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.