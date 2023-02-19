Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, February 19, 2023 – Kisumu County Senator, Prof Tom Ojienda, has said he has no apologies to make for meeting President William Ruto at state house two weeks ago.

Ojienda was among eight Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmakers who met Ruto without seeking permission from Raila Odinga who is the party leader.

Already, ODM chairman John Mbadi has initiated a move to expel the MPs who met Ruto without the consent of the party or party leader.

But in a letter to Mbadi on Saturday, OJienda termed the move to expel them from ODM as frivolous, and malicious and amounts to nothing but a witch hunt.

“I was performing my duties of representation of Kisumu County under Article 96 of the Constitution of Kenya which provides that: ‘the Senate represents the counties and serves to protect the interests of the counties and their governments,”

“In this case, I went to meet the President to further the developmental agendas for Kisumu County particularly; one, Flood control by the building of dykes in Kabonyo and Gem Rae Schemes, two, Completion of Kisumu-Mamboleo road, three, Establishment of Akado TVET and four, completion of Rabuor-Chiga Road. Further, I met the President as the Head of State and not as the Party Leader of UDA. Indeed, there is no evidence annexed to this Complaint that I visited UDA offices or took part in UDA’s activities,” Ojienda says in his letter addressed to Mr. Mbadi.

Other MPs who will be expelled from ODM include Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East), Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata) and Paul Abuor (Rongo).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.