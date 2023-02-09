Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Former Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has said she has no apologies for working with President William Ruto.

Sabina, a nominated MP, was among 30 Jubilee Party Members of Parliament who visited Ruto at State House on Wednesday, where they pledged to work with the Kenya Kwanza Administration.

After the meeting, Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, stated that the MPs who visited the state house may be punished for contravening party rules and policies.

However, Sabina Chege in a Facebook post, remained unapologetic for meeting the president.

“Thank you, your excellencies President William Samoei Ruto and your Deputy Hon. Rigathi Gachagua for hosting us today. Kenya is bigger than any of us,” Chege stated.

Addressing the legislators, the president assured them they would be treated as members of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“You have a right to make choices as Kenya is a democratic country. You are now our members and we will treat you as such,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.