Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – President William Ruto has said he has no apologies for inviting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmakers to State House on Tuesday.

The President invited nine ODM lawmakers who pledged to work with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ruto said his government was ready to work with anyone despite the political divide.

“We have no apologies to make for working with anyone,” he said.

Ruto spoke during a meeting at State House where he met 32 Jubilee MPs

The head of state told the MPs that they were a family as they all were elected by Kenyans.

“We are one family serving the people who elected us. I am not new to you just like you’re not to me,” he said.

Ruto spoke as ODM party leader Raila Odinga castigated nine ODM legislators who attended the state house meeting accusing them of contravening party policy and regulations.

