Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 13 February 2023 – A hunk playboy from Roysambu who has been having sex with different ladies and posting videos and photos online has confessed that he is a sex addict.

Speaking in an interview, the notorious playboy identified as Bondie on Instagram said that he has slept with over 800 women.

He further bragged that he doesn’t have sex with one lady twice.

“I don’t know my body count but I have slept with over 800 ladies,” he said.

Bondie is very popular on Telegram where photos and videos of his sexual escapades are shared.

Check out his past sexual escapades with different women.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.