Sunday, February 12, 2023 – A lady who once served as an Administration Police officer has caused panic among friends and family members after she posted a suicide note on Facebook.

The distressed lady, identified as Tabitha Wangechi, has been fighting bipolar disorder for 19 years.

Her uncle, who is a police commandant, conspired to have her fired from the police force because of her mental condition.

“I have fought bipolar For 19 years. I have been robbed of my job (I was as an Administration Police Office). I got fired by my own uncle commandant Peter murithi and his wife who is my mum’s sister.

“They have called my mum names because of having a mentally challenged daughter,’’ part of the post reads.

She accuses her relatives of being toxic and discriminating against her mother for having a mentally challenged daughter.

Her relatives reportedly strive hard to bring her down instead of supporting her as she fights the mental condition.

It is for this reason that she has decided to end her life.

Below is the distressing post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.